Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,348 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

