Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 122,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $242.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

