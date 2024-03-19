Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 289 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XJUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 101,080 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1 %

XJUN opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

