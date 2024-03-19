Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,813 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,813 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAUG. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 1,917.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 67.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DAUG opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

