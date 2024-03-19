Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 797 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

