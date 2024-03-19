Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 810 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,347,000 after buying an additional 511,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,079,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after acquiring an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $57.35.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

