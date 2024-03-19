Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $496.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $443.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.64 and a 52-week high of $523.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,395,437 shares of company stock valued at $627,984,038. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

