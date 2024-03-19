Advance Capital Management Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,361,000. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 829,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 369,931 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

