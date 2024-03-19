Advance Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,942 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. &PARTNERS increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 245,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

