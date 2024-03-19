Advance Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,943,000 after buying an additional 1,485,730 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,275 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,327,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after buying an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,473,000 after acquiring an additional 175,073 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

