Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) vs. Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Head to Head Comparison

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tigo Energy and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigo Energy N/A -66.92% -19.41% Advantest 15.67% 20.16% 12.65%

Volatility and Risk

Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigo Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Advantest 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tigo Energy and Advantest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tigo Energy presently has a consensus target price of $7.05, indicating a potential upside of 619.39%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Advantest.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tigo Energy and Advantest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tigo Energy $145.23 million 0.40 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Advantest $4.15 billion 7.96 $964.96 million $0.75 59.44

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Tigo Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advantest beats Tigo Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management. In addition, it offers communication solutions, such as gateways; Maximizer Management Unit that communicates between the optimizers and the inverter; Cloud Connect, an on-site interface for modules, inverters, and other accessories to serve firefighters and installers; and Energy Intelligence (EI) solution, a digital platform to optimize the installer experience around commissioning, monitoring, and maintaining fleets of solar installations. The company serves residential, commercial and utility, PPA and 3rd-Party finance, and schools and government markets. It sells its products through distributors. Tigo Energy, Inc. was formerly known as Tergotech, Inc. and changed its name to Tigo Energy, Inc. in August 2007. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California with an additional office in Tuscany, Italy. The company has operations in Japan, China, Israel, Australia, Brazil, and Taiwan.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics Related Business segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured, as well as nano-technology related products. The Service And Other Departments segment provides test solutions of system level testing customer solutions for the semiconductor and modules, and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products, and equipment lease business, and others. It also engages in the research and development activities and provides maintenance and support services. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

