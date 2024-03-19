Aecon Group Inc. (ARE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$17.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Desjardins increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.09.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

