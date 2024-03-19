Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.09.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$16.44 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

