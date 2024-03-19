Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.09.
ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Aecon Group
Aecon Group Stock Performance
Aecon Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aecon Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.