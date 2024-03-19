Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 14th total of 90,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeries Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aeries Technology stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.82% of Aeries Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeries Technology Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Aeries Technology stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39. Aeries Technology has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Aeries Technology Company Profile

Aeries Technology ( NASDAQ:AERT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter.

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

