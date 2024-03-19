AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Insider Nicolas Finazzo Buys 35,277 Shares of Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 35,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $265,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,392,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,029,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nicolas Finazzo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Nicolas Finazzo purchased 10,000 shares of AerSale stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00.
AerSale Trading Down 2.8 %
AerSale stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. AerSale Co. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.57 million, a P/E ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale
About AerSale
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
