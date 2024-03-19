AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 648,300 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 606,100 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AFC Gamma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in AFC Gamma by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AFC Gamma by 816.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Stock Up 1.0 %

AFC Gamma stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $261.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.03. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is currently 188.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFC Gamma

About AFC Gamma

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.