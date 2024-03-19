Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Keith Rabois Sells 9,276 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Affirm stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Stephens upped their target price on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.97.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
