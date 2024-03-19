AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,744 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,852,000 after buying an additional 601,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,949,000 after buying an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,678,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $115.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

