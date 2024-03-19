Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Agenus in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ FY2028 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Agenus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Agenus Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. Agenus has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Garo H. Armen acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 625,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

