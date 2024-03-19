Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.51. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Stories

