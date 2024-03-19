AIB Group plc (AIBG) to Issue Dividend of €0.27 on May 10th

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.27 ($0.29) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AIB Group Price Performance

AIBG stock opened at GBX 405.25 ($5.16) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 355.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 353.69. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.80 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 410 ($5.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 630.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tanya Horgan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £44,300 ($56,397.20). Insiders own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Further Reading

