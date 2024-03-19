AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Thomas K. Equels Buys 75,758 Shares

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 75,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $25,000.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,430.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Up 17.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AIM opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.13. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

