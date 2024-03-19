AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) COO Peter W. Rodino III Purchases 37,879 Shares of Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) COO Peter W. Rodino III bought 37,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 181,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,966.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AIM ImmunoTech stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.13. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

