AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Director Stewart Appelrouth Buys 90,910 Shares of Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) Director Stewart Appelrouth purchased 90,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,122.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Up 17.9 %

AIM ImmunoTech stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

