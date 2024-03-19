Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Update

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 133,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

