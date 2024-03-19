Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,384 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $107.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.44.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,004 shares of company stock worth $2,583,970 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

