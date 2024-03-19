Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

