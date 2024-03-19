Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 929,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKTS opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.72. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

In other news, EVP David Aichele purchased 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 334,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,311. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Boller purchased 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 214,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,478.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $750,000 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

Featured Stories

