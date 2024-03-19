Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Up 8.1% in February

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 835,500 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 14th total of 773,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $242.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 65.53% and a negative return on equity of 110.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AKYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AKYA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.