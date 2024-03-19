Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Given New C$20.50 Price Target at Cormark

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AD.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday.

TSE AD.UN opened at C$16.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.32. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.56 and a 12-month high of C$17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The company has a market cap of C$758.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

