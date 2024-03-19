Albertsons Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 13,991 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 56% compared to the average daily volume of 8,963 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after buying an additional 2,950,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after buying an additional 7,848,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after buying an additional 3,470,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,992,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after buying an additional 283,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

