Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA opened at $31.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. Alcoa has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 54,876 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,430,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 670,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,229,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 343,263 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

