Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Free Report) (TSE:AXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 534,500 shares traded.

Alexco Resource Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexco Resource

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXU. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 168,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 8.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,532,241 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 614,100 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 49.0% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 315.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 30,299 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

