Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.34% of Align Technology worth $71,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90,581 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 80,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 10.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 45.9% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.45.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $316.14 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.