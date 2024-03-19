Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Up 6.5% in February

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 12,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Alkermes Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

