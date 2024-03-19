Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allbirds in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Allbirds from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allbirds from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Allbirds Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.83.
Institutional Trading of Allbirds
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Allbirds by 64.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,827,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,839 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Allbirds by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Allbirds by 134.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 24,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.88% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
