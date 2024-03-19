Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Short Interest Update

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 7,180,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allegro MicroSystems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. Research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.