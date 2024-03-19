Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Short Interest Update

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alliant Energy

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 91.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 188,586 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.