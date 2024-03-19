Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 28,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,298.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,306,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,246.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 28,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,298.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,306,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,246.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Roy Choi acquired 159,665 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $201,177.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,741,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,922.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 209,841 shares of company stock valued at $253,545. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

