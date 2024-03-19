Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.45.

ALLO opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $705.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

