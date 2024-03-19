Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.45.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allogene Therapeutics
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.