Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

