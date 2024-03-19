Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.28 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.72.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

