Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $147.68 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $99.74 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average of $137.45. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.