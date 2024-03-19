ALTA GLOBAL GROUP LTD (MMA) Plans to Raise $6 Million in March 27th IPO

ALTA GLOBAL GROUP LTD (MMA) plans to raise $6 million in an IPO on Wednesday, March 27th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,300,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, ALTA GLOBAL GROUP LTD generated $1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $13.9 million. The company has a market-cap of $51.1 million.

Alta Global Group Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Our mission is to empower community driven growth in the global martial arts and combat sports sector, leveraging technology to bridge the gap between passion and participation. (Incorporated in Australia) We are a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector. While we believe martial arts and combat sport gyms have a superb in-gym product, they are ripe for transformation when it comes to building sales channels, enhancing customer onboarding, optimizing engagement and driving the growth and retention of members and membership revenues within their gym communities. Â We believe that our platform represents a considerable opportunity to aggregate the vast global community ecosystem for martial arts and combat sports, via a single platform solution that will define the sectorâ€™s digital transformation, converting one of the worldâ€™s largest fan bases into participants. The Alta Platform serves as a comprehensive solution for martial arts and combat sports, offering a blend of four core products: the Warrior Training Program, UFC Fight Fit Program, Alta Academy, and the Alta Community. To date, the Warrior Training Program has been the core product we have monetized globally, which has been integral in enabling us to partner with some of the best gyms and coaches globally, while building a passionate following from our participants and customers. Â Mixed martial arts (â€śMMAâ€ť) is one of the worldâ€™s fastest growing sports for participation and audience growth, with hundreds of millions of passionate fans engaging in various levels of digital and physical participation every day. According to IBISWorld statistics, there are currently over 45,597 martial arts and combat sports gyms in the US alone that are expected to generate over US$12.6 billion in annual revenue in 2023. Additionally, according to Sports & Fitness Industry Associationâ€™s Single Sport Reports for Martial Arts and Boxing Fitness, it is expected that more than 11.8 million people will engage in various martial arts and combat sports disciplines in 2023. Since 2018, we have run over 206 programs globally, and over 5,107 participants have subscribed to our Warrior Training Program, an average of 25 per program. Over the last three years, the average gross revenue per participant who subscribed to our Warrior Training Program was A$1,465. The Warrior Training Program is a 100 lesson, 20-week syllabus that provides participants with a comprehensive introduction to the foundations of the sport of mixed martial arts. Participants who complete the 20-week Warrior Training Program have the opportunity to compete in a sanctioned amateur mixed martial arts contest against a fellow participant in their class cohort. Â The Warrior Training Program thereby acts as an “on ramp” to learning the fundamentals of all disciplines of mixed martial arts, including wrestling, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, boxing, Thai boxing, Judo and other disciplines. Â At the conclusion of the Warrior Training Program, participants may elect to continue their training subscription and specialise in a particular martial art they enjoyed during their Warrior Training Program. As a result, our partner gyms have experiencedÂ incremental revenue growth because of increased participation within their community. Our community development approach to acquiring participants has redefined the participation demographics for martial arts worldwide. Specifically, we have strong female participation rates and the average age of our members is mid to late 30s, with our oldest participants being in their 60s. Additionally, participants can become valuable, long-standing members of our and their gym community after completing their first Alta program. We have also entered into a Partner Referral Agreement with U Gym, LLC (â€śUFC Gymâ€ť). We have collaborated with UFC Gym to design and launch a new 10-week Alta training program, called the UFC Fight Fit Program (â€śUFC Fight Fit Programâ€ť). UFC Gym has the option to introduce the 10 week program across its network of over 150 global locations. Â A further opportunity to aggregate the sector is through our Alta Community product, which is an extension of our existing product offerings and represents the first global, cloud-based community-led growth and management software for martial arts and combat sports. The Alta Community is designed for participants, coaches, and operators who are collectively referred to as â€śmembersâ€ť of the Alta Community. The Alta Community enables the creation of individual communities and also promotes connections among these communities and their members, thus fostering a single global community. This solution is deliberately designed to optimize the management, growth, and monetization of martial arts and combat sports communities. It strives to enhance the digital and in-gym experiences of Alta members, making it easier for them to discover, participate in, contribute to, coach, and operate the best martial arts and combat sports communities on a single platform. Importantly, this entire process is facilitated through a simple monthly subscription. Â In summary, by combining our proprietary training programs with the insights and connection driven approach of the Alta Community, we have created a commercial environment that drives efficiency, growth, and is designed to deliver partner gyms and coaches a distinct competitive advantage. The combination of Altaâ€™s core products positions the business strongly as a first mover in the race to aggregate such a vast and attractive sector by creating a personalized, inclusive and attractive â€śon rampâ€ť for martial arts participation, regardless of location. Note: Net loss and revenue figures are in U.S. dollars (converted from Australian dollars) for the year that ended June 30, 2023. (Note: Alta Global Group Limited filed an F-1/A dated Feb. 27, 2024, in which it cut the terms of its IPO to 1.3 million shares – down from 2.0 million shares originally – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $6.00 – to raise $7.0 million. The company also disclosed that its proposed stock symbol is “MMA” – a reference to its martial arts business – and a change from the original proposed symbol of “AGGL” – according to the prospectus. This is an NYSE – American Exchange listing.) Â (Note: Alta Global Group Limited filed its F-1Â on Nov. 17, 2023, without disclosing terms for its IPO; the confidential filing was submitted to the SEC on Sept. 13, 2023.) “.

Alta Global Group Limited was founded in 2013 and has 15 employees. The company is located at Level 1, Suite 1, 29-33 The Corso Manly, NSW 2095 Australia and can be reached via phone at +61 1800 151 865 or on the web at https://www.trainalta.com/.

