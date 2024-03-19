Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Reduced by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,593,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $242,051,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 44,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 77,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.70 and a 52-week high of $180.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

