Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the period. Ambev comprises 1.2% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

