Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $45.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

AMRC opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. Ameresco has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 284,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 69,997 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 129,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

