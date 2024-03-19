American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Update

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,810,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the February 14th total of 41,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AAL. Barclays raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.1 %

AAL stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.