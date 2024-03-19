American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 5,928 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $31,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 45.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $941.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $888.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $736.70.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

