American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 68,856 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,261,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.99% of Provident Financial Services worth $34,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFS stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

